British rapper Little Simz has a blistering new song out today called “I Love You, I Hate You,” which is the latest offering from her forthcoming album Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert, her first full-length release since 2019’s critically acclaimed Grey Area. Unrolling pointed verses over swells of horns and strings, with a sung chorus of “I love you, I hate you,” Simz addresses her father on the Inflo-produced track.

She says in a statement, “Flo asked me, ‘What do you love and what do you hate?’ I knew the answer immediately, but I was adamant I didn’t want to talk about it.” The song’s lyrics echo her inner-conflict, as Simz asks, “Is you a sperm donor or a dad to me?” Later, she gets even more blunt: “You made a promise to God to be there for your kids […] You made a promise to give them a life you didn’t live / My ego won’t fully allow me to say that I miss you / A woman who hasn’t confronted all her daddy issues.”

Prior to this, Little Simz released the singles “Rollin Stone,” “Woman,” and “Introvert.”

Listen to the poignant “I Love You, I Hate You” above.

Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101. Pre-order it here.