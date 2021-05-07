“Woman,” the second single from British rapper Little Simz’s upcoming album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, finds Simz celebrating femininity in sort of an audio Miss International pageant. Naming locations all over the world from African nations to Brooklyn, New York, she describes the beautiful qualities of each woman in both physical and deeper terms, praising them for having both beauty and brains.

The video follows the theme, with Simz signing seven-figure checks at a banquet attended by beauties in business suits and dancing in silk slips at an elegant mansion pajama party. Simz also bartends at a classy lounge, singing along to Cleo Sol’s dreamy chorus as the women around her boogie to the beat.

Simz first announced the impending release of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert two weeks ago with the release of the video for its lead single “Introvert.” The album will be her first full-length release since 2019’s critically acclaimed Grey Area, a ten-track effort that featured appearances from Jamaican reggae artist Chronixx and Swedish electronic band Little Dragon. In 2020, Simz also released the Drop 6 EP, recording its five songs to help herself shake off the quarantine blues from the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Little Simz’s “Woman” video above.