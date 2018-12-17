Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 10.

Monday, December 17

Childish Gambino @ The Forum [Tickets]

Childish Gambino‘s politically-charged, yet catchy single, “This Is America” is up for Record of the Year at the 2019 Grammys. Its much-discussed music video, which also became non-stop internet meme, is nominated for Best Music Video at the awards show as well, and the song itself has a nod in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category. There’s no better time than now to catch Mr. Gambino live and he’ll of course be joined by Vince Staples.

Tuesday, December 18

H.E.R. @ The Observatory [Tickets]

H.E.R. gave fans I Used To Know Her: The Prelude earlier this year and ever since she’s been on her tour circuit with R&B singers Bri Steves and Tone Stith. The EP broke into the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts upon its debut and contains fan fave “Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller. It’s been a solid year for H.E.R.

Wednesday, December 19

Thundercat @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Thundercat is a serious force to be reckoned with. He’s worked with everyone from the late Mac Miller to Erykah Badu to Kendrick Lamar on To Pimp A Butterfly and naturally, Flying Lotus. His 2017 album Drunk is an absolute masterpiece which features the very popular track “Them Changes.” Catching Thundercat live is something that anyone who loves live music and true talent should see.