Live Nation Is Getting Back To Shows With A Drive-In Concert Series

Slowly but surely, concerts are making a comeback, even if its not in the way most of us are familiar with. For example, New Zealand indie group The Beths are gearing up for a show in their home country next month. The US isn’t quite at that point yet, though, so we’ve settled for livestream performances and the new phenomenon of the drive-in concert. Electronic musician Marc Rebillet is in the midst of a drive-in concert tour, and now Live Nation has decided they want in on that action.

The tour promoter has announced “Live From The Drive-In,” a series of nine drive-in performances set to go down between July 10 and 12 in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana. Brad Paisley will headline shows in all three locations, with Nelly also performing in Missouri and Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi joining the Nashville bill.

Concertgoers will have two parking lot spaces between each vehicle, giving them room to bring chairs, food, and drinks for a tailgating experience. Attendees are asked to wear masks when they arrive, but that will not be required once they are in their parking spot.

Paisley told the Associated Press, “I’m very excited to do this because I wanted to make sure, if we were going to do anything like this, that they had the important stuff worked out. My goal would be not to spread this virus to one person. There should be no spread from this. That’s key. I just don’t think it’s worth doing shows if we’re putting people at risk. The idea that we’re outdoors is a great thing. I just think it’s a fun way to watch a concert anyway. It’d be fun if there wasn’t a virus.”

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, June 26.