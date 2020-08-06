Lizzo Signed A Deal With Amazon To Break Ground On A New TV Project

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo is coming to a home theater near you. The “Good As Hell” singer has secured a first-look television contract with Amazon Studios, meaning Lizzo will be developing a project for them in the coming months.

According to Variety, Lizzo will be working with the streaming giant to draft and product an upcoming TV series. Though Lizzo has yet to unveil any more details surrounding the project’s storyline, the singer has confirmed the project has been greenlit.

In a statement about the deal, Lizzo expressed her excitement to make her vision come true: “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke echoed Lizzo’s anticipation about the upcoming series: “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

If Lizzo were to star in the forthcoming project, it would mark her debut TV appearance. Lizzo made her big-screen debut in Hustlers, which also starred Cardi B and J. Lo, but the singer has yet to make an appearance in a TV show.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.