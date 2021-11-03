Lizzo absolutely dominated her Outside Lands Festival headlining set in San Francisco this past weekend. She proved with flying colors that she was absolutely worthy of the top billing at large-scale music festivals. While the final opportunity of 2021 to see Lizzo play live was previously only at her Las Vegas New Year’s Eve show at the Virgin Hotel, she has now announced a widely accessible performance as part of the American Express Unstaged series, streaming live from Miami on December 4th.

Flute solos and twerking go together like Lizzo and #AmexUNSTAGED. Lovas and haters, get your livestream tix now! Terms apply. — American Express (@AmericanExpress) October 27, 2021

Unstaged has already produced performances this year with SZA, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Alicia Keys, and Sam Smith. Now fans will have a chance to experience the bombastic performance from Lizzo. In a statement, the R&B/rap/pop star swooned on getting another opportunity to share her live set with people:

“Performing is one of the most realistic interactions of love that I get to experience with fans and to be able to close out this year with a special live American Express UNSTAGED performance for my fans all around the world is truly incredible. Connecting authentically with my audience matters to me and I can’t wait for them to see what we have planned for this amazing performance.”

Lizzo’s AmEx Unstaged performance takes place on December 4 at 9 p.m. ET and is available worldwide. Tickets are available now here for $9.99 general admission. There are also a range of VIP packages that include signed t-shirts, photos and mobile second-screen experiences.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.