If there is one thing that will never change about music, it’s that people will spend non-trivial amounts of time ranking the best artists, albums, and songs and then debating those rankings. It seems like every other day, somebody makes headlines because they ranked the best rappers or the best artists in another style. Now Lizzo has decided to enter the conversation, doing so by declaring the “king,” “queen,” “prince,” and “princess” of various genres.

She began by declaring in a tweet that Usher is the “king of R&B,” and from there, she decided to hand out similar superlatives in subsequent tweets. Her picks include Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and others:

“King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson

Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna

Queen of music- Beyonce

Queen of soul- Aretha

Queen of R&B- Mariah

Queen of hip hop soul- Mary J

Queen of rock & roll- Tina Turner.”

Notably, she didn’t touch on rap. She responded to a fan asking why she did that, writing, “Pop is easier to speak on rap got too many variables– I have my opinions tho…. But Ima mind my business.”

Find Lizzo’s tweets below.

