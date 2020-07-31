As she tends to do when releasing just about anything, Beyonce effectively broke the internet yesterday when her musical Black Is King premiered on Disney+. Fans celebrated the release in a variety of ways, but none was as extravagant as Lizzo’s watch party. The “Good As Hell” singer shared a behind-the-scenes tour of her event, and it’s clear she went all-out.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Lizzo showed fans all she had in store for the Black Is King watch party. Not only did Lizzo roll out a sparkly black carpet as her take on the infamous red carpet, but the singer filled her house with all the best movie-watching snacks: Lay’s chips, cinnamon rolls, catered mash potatoes, mac and cheese, and even pre-made vegan chicken bacon sandwiches. Of course, Lizzo’s final touches are what made the party a true spectacle. The singer adorned an entryway table with a giant statue of Beyonce’s rear end complete a plaque reading, “What would Beyonce do?”

Ahead of the Black Is King premiere, Beyonce made a rare TV appearance on Good Morning America. The singer spoke about her intent behind the musical: “The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw, new talent. But it all started in my backyard. So, from my house, to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life. And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me. ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose, and in lineage.”

See clips from Lizzo’s watch party above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.