Lizzo Leans Into The Funk Of BTS’ ‘Butter’ For Her ‘Live Lounge’ Cover

Lizzo recently showed love for BTS with an impromptu freestyle the other day, but now she has expressed her admiration in a more professional environment. BBC Radio 1 is in the midst of its “Live Lounge” Month, and as the latest guest, Lizzo performed a cover of BTS’ No. 1 hit “Butter.”

For her performance, Lizzo emphasized the funky elements of the song and put a delightfully engaging spin on the song.

Before the performance, she also offered praise for BTS and spoke about why she chose to cover “Butter,” saying, “I’m really a sucker for people who make positive music. I have dedicated my artistry to making positive music and BTS does just that. The word has fallen in love with them because they are so sweet and pure, and they’re good-hearted. I wanted to bring some more positivity into the world via their song. It’s a great song, too. It’s so funky. I hope we do it justice.”

Meanwhile, fans were also treated to an appearance from Sasha Flute, as Lizzo calls her instrument, as she busted it out while performing “Rumors.”

Watch clips from Lizzo’s performance above and listen to her full “Live Lounge” visit here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

