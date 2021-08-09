After some time away from the spotlight, Lizzo is returning this week. “Rumors,” her first single since 2019, is set to drop this week, and it turns out she’s not going about her comeback alone: Today, she revealed that the song features Cardi B.

In the video, Lizzo has a FaceTime call with a contact named “‘RUMORS’ Feat….” When the person answers, it’s Cardi, who Lizzo greets with a happy, “Good morning, motherf*cka.” She then declares, “That’s who is featuring, y’all, period.” The video trails off as Cardi complains about being called so early.

Cardi also shared a promotional image in the same style as Lizzo’s previous teases, as it shows a close-up of Cardi and Lizzo holding fingers, with extremely long nails, to their mouths.

She recently indicated that Mark Ronson is working on her next album, saying in a TikTok video in response to a fan question, “A album? Absolutely not, I’m not making no f*ckin’ album! I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole board. I’m not hanging out with songwriters like [Philip Lawrence of Bruno Mars songwriting/production team The Smeezingtons]. [laughs] I’m not making a f*ckin’ album! Where you get that from?”

