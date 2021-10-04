Lizzo is no stranger to controversy, but her latest brush with the ire of social media was sparked by different circumstances than her usual experiences. Instead, she’s being questioned for her musical tastes — especially her love for the controversial Chris Brown. Backstage at Bow Wow and Omarion’s Millennium Tour kickoff at The Forum in Los Angeles, Lizzo encountered Brown and asked for a photo, gushing that “you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.” Unfortunately for Lizzo, fans who observed the moment thanks to a video on Twitter didn’t share her enthusiasm

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

The sticking point was Brown’s problematic history with women. The most well-known incident was in 2009 when Brown pled guilty to abusing fellow singer Rihanna. Brown beat Rihanna during an incident early that year, punching her and allegedly threatening to kill her for reporting the incident to authorities. When images of the horrific damage he’d done to her face hit the internet, his then-family-friendly image crumbled and he was ostracized from many radio stations for a year. However, he’s since regained much of his popularity, charting again last year with “Go Crazy” from his collab album with Young Thug, despite most recently being accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran within the last four years.

Lizzo’s fans apparently disapproved of her loving embrace of Brown despite his history. However, she also had her fair share of defenders. Ultimately, the moment seemed to prove that even the biggest stars on the planet can’t help but keep some problematic faves. You can see more responses below.

taking a picture with chris brown in 2021 Lizzo….. pic.twitter.com/KCWwcVPwSS — excessively black 🌱 (@sailorfemme) October 2, 2021

this is a lizzo lookalike robot that’s being controlled by queen naija delete this immediately https://t.co/ZquD6se03n — taeyong’s eyebrow slit || ilichil inkigayo win (@monetdehaan_) October 2, 2021

Lizzo receiving backlash for wanting a picture with Chris Brown makes zero sense. She’s 33. Sis had his pictures on her binder catching the school bus too. https://t.co/gG6tqBYoZv — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) October 3, 2021

Why are y’all mad at lizzo when Rihanna has dropped a whole collab with Chris Brown since the incident? mind yours thank u https://t.co/iKtwmSr5US — 𝓓𝓲'𝓛𝓸𝓷 🤎 (@dilonxt) October 2, 2021

Not good sis Lizzo being a Chris Brown fan… if she wasn’t “Lizzo” he wouldn’t let her in his section, she doesn’t meet the domestic abuser’s criteria pic.twitter.com/vpcvJ59i6h — A.J (@AJsayshey) October 3, 2021

This is the first embarrassing thing I’ve seen Lizzo do. that’s your fave? Ew https://t.co/ho7SRS8wil — 🇭🇹bev🇭🇹 (@Bevielicious) October 3, 2021

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.