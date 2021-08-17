Earlier this year, Lizzo confessed that she drunkenly slid into actor Chris Evans’ Instagram DMs. The result was a small back-and-forth, as well as a joke from the singer that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby. Now, Lizzo adds a new layer to the story by explaining what motivated her to try her luck with the Avengers actor in the first place.

“I saw a video of him hollering at this Black girl,” Lizzo said during a recent interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3. “It was like a paparazzi video and it was old. He was outside of this hotel or whatever and he was hollering at this Black girl. He didn’t know nobody was looking at him. He was Christopher Jamal, OK? I don’t know what happened with that, but I know it was years ago so I was like, well she probably not in the picture no more.”

She also admitted that she was inspired by Saweetie and Quavo’s icy-themed Instagram conversation, which led to the pair dating for two and a half years. She figured if it worked for them, it could work for her.

“There’s just something about that face,” Lizzo said about Evans. “When you come up to a Black woman, you gotta come correct. And when you do come correct, there’s nothing more attractive. So I said ‘He got game a little bit. I’m single.’”

You can watch Lizzo’s interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 above.

