Ever since Lizzo launched into stardom, she’s been getting hate for simply existing. Whether she’s celebrating her full figure or sharing vegan recipes, there’s always people critcizing her in the comments. But after she recently decided to go on a smoothie diet for health reasons, she’s now experiencing body-shaming from past supporters — and she’s calling out the double standard.

Lizzo took to TikTok to share her 10-day smoothie detox journey, sharing a step-by-step process of the diet and depicting every thing she eats in a day. But the video sparked some surprising backlash when people began hating on her for promoting “diet culture.”

Lizzo responding to the double standard in another TikTok video, saying that “every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies:”

“I did the 10-day smoothie detox diet and as you know, normally I’d be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case. In reality, November stressed me the f*ck out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f*cked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f*cking body, my f*cking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b*tch — and that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys and every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies.”

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound – lizzo

Fans shared an outpouring of support for the singer following the backlash, telling haters to leave her alone.

Wait people are mad at @lizzo for dieting? Her message is body positivity, no matter the body. I’m a full sized lady who loves her music and feels empowered regardless if she is on a vegan/smoothie kick. She is a musician who doesn’t just exist to be my role model 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Lizzo pic.twitter.com/nBJwm6bxTR — Liz On The Radio 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) December 15, 2020

you all lack basic empathy. imagine your body being the subject of constant critique and conversation. i hope lizzo is doing very well and is having a great day today. — zae (@ItsZaeOk) December 14, 2020

I really wish ya'll would leave Lizzo TF ALONE. — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) December 14, 2020

#lizzo

So she wanna make changes and yall mad.. pic.twitter.com/6XyxzwxQxY — a king (@RandyHi40905560) December 14, 2020

Lizzo says she’s happy with her weight. Y’all = mad. Lizzo says she wants to lose weight and get healthy. Y’all = mad. When will you people leave her alone and let her do what she wants? pic.twitter.com/W4ABmE3eMM — nunyuhbusiness (@hijabimoon) December 15, 2020

not ya'll mad at lizzo bc she wants to make healthier decisions- #lizzo pic.twitter.com/iDD8hpYvlV — Ariana (@tylercummedonme) December 14, 2020

Watch Lizzo’s full TikTok video above.

