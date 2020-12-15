Getty Image
Lizzo Called Out Double Standards After She Got Hate For Going On A Detox Diet

Ever since Lizzo launched into stardom, she’s been getting hate for simply existing. Whether she’s celebrating her full figure or sharing vegan recipes, there’s always people critcizing her in the comments. But after she recently decided to go on a smoothie diet for health reasons, she’s now experiencing body-shaming from past supporters — and she’s calling out the double standard.

Lizzo took to TikTok to share her 10-day smoothie detox journey, sharing a step-by-step process of the diet and depicting every thing she eats in a day. But the video sparked some surprising backlash when people began hating on her for promoting “diet culture.”

Lizzo responding to the double standard in another TikTok video, saying that “every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies:”

“I did the 10-day smoothie detox diet and as you know, normally I’d be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case. In reality, November stressed me the f*ck out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f*cked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f*cking body, my f*cking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b*tch — and that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys and every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies.”

Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️

Fans shared an outpouring of support for the singer following the backlash, telling haters to leave her alone.

Watch Lizzo’s full TikTok video above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

