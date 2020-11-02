Last month, it was revealed that the new season of The Eric Andre Show (which premiered last week) would have a bevy of musical guests on the program, including Grimes, Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia, Machine Gun Kelly, and Odd Future’s (and Dave‘s) Taco Bennett. It turns out that Lizzo is also part of that roster, as she made a fun appearance during the season’s fourth episode, which premiered last night.

Lizzo took over hosting duties for the show’s regular “Bird Up” segment, in which Andre puts on a green screen bodysuit and has odd interactions with people on the street. So, it was Lizzo who put on the green suit and took to the streets, although she did so with her signature flute in hand. She walked around, danced with people, and invited a bongo-playing street musician to replace the drums with her backside. A woman sitting by him wasn’t a fan of the idea, though, since she declared, “I’m his woman,” after which Lizzo scurried away.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has remained involved leading up to the election. She chatted with Kamala Harris on Instagram Live and helped spread information on how to register to vote.

Watch the Eric Andre Show clip above and check out our recent interview with Andre here.

