A lot of artists are taking to platforms like Instagram Live and YouTube to put on livestream concerts for their fans, but other artists are approaching livestreaming in different ways. For example, Lizzo and SZA recently decided to team up to host a meditation session.

Lizzo guested on SZA’s live broadcast, and once the two got settled, SZA tried her hand at playing a Tibetan singing bowl, and of course, Lizzo brought out her trusty woodwind to complete the fully zen atmosphere. When the pair wasn’t setting the mood, they also chatted about how their lives have been during the pandemic.

This wasn’t Lizzo’s first rodeo with meditations: She hosted one by herself in March, for which she also had her instrument on hand, as well as crystals and incense.

Musicians are all about relaxation these days. Earlier this week, Diddy and Nick Jonas teamed up with Audible to release some stress-reducing program: Diddy offers a guided meditation, while the Jonas Brother helps you drift off to sleep by reading a bedtime story.

Let Lizzo and SZA guide you through a meditation in the video above.

