Lizzo Added A Flute Solo To Her Fun Cover Of Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’

Lizzo and Harry Styles have been a bit of a package deal lately. In December, Styles visited the Live Lounge and performed a cover of “Juice.” Later, the two linked up in Miami during Super Bowl weekend and performed the song on stage together. Now, Lizzo has completed the circle: She visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and while there, she performed a cover of Styles’ “Adore You.” Naturally, she busted out a flute solo, and it was glorious.

Lizzo introduced the performance by saying, “I’ve been listening to the entire album. Like, Fine Line is my jam. I listen to it in the morning, on the plane, and so I already sing the song, so now I get to do it with a live band my way.”

lizzo playing sasha the flute during her cover of adore you is just. everything. EVERYTHING! she’s so talented i love her pic.twitter.com/vKQWLYzTw5 — steph (@influentialhes) February 17, 2020

Lizzo and Styles are seemingly joined at the hip now, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them collaborate more, as the two are clearly fond of each other. Before Lizzo’s aforementioned praise, Styles previously said of Lizzo, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now, for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Listen to the full broadcast here, with Lizzo’s “Adore You” cover coming at around 2:19:28.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.