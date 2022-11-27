Lizzo and Harry Styles’ friendship is goals. Styles brought Lizzo out during his headlining Coachella set in April, which surprised Lizzo, and he surprised her again in July by sending her a congratulatory flower arrangement after “About Damn Time” surpassed “As It Was” for the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Styles’ “As It Was” has dominated 2022, but his 2019 Fine Line track “Falling” especially resonates with Lizzo. She was asked by Entertainment Weekly in a newly published, wide-ranging interview about the ballad’s placement in her Love, Lizzo HBO Max documentary.

“Harry… that was a huge moment because on one end I’m having this really bad emotional day, and on the other end you see the power of music. You really do. And how music has this visceral effect on me,” Lizzo told the publication. “And the funny part in the end where I was like, ‘Music is so powerful,’ and my makeup artist Alex was like, ‘You should really go to a Lizzo show.’ [Laughs] And I just think that that’s like such a real moment, you know? And it’s like, I can’t — I can never experience a Lizzo show, but just showing how much music is transformative and how the fans may feel about my music is how I felt about that Harry Styles song. I feel it too. I go there too.”

Lizzo also evaded a question about whether her house is on property formerly owned by Styles. “No comment,” she said, laughing and eating a cookie. When pressed, she added, “Harry’s House is a great album.”

Those who can fully experience a Lizzo show seem to have overwhelmingly approved of her Special Tour, which wrapped its first North American leg last weekend. “Lizzo has the BEST show on earth,” SZA tweeted after making a surprise on-stage appearance at the Special stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on November 19. “I cried. Pls go to a Lizzo concert for your own mental health.”

More people will have that opportunity in 2023. Lizzo will kick off her European and UK Special Tour dates in February, and then she will return stateside for a second North American leg dubbed the Special 2our.

Read Lizzo’s EW interview here, and watch her Love, Lizzo trailer below.

