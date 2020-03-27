A Lizzo ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue Had Alex Trebek Singing ‘Truth Hurts’

Alex Trebek reciting Lizzo. That’s it. That’s the tweet. The tweet, that is, that warmed hearts across the social media platform after last night’s episode of Jeopardy! One of Lizzo‘s lines just so happened to be behind the $1000 square in the “Lyrics Of Today” category, giving us all the gift of seeing one of game show TV’s longest-tenured and most beloved hosts sing one of the most inescapable hits of 2019. Check it out below.

The clue was: “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.” As the contestant correctly answered “Who is Lizzo?” Trebek gave a charming rejoinder: “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.”

Though it was far from the first time the host had been given an opportunity to reference a popular rapper — Kanye has been an answer of the show several times, even stumping one contestant during the Greatest Of All Time competition a few months ago — it’s always delightful when he gets a chance to recite their lyrics. Lizzo was previously an answer herself back in October, to the clue: “In 2019 this 5-letter rap & R&B artist had the “Juice” to be nominated for Best New Artist at the VMAs.” In response, she posted at the time, “MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK.”

We couldn’t agree more. Check out the clip above

