Lizzo Responds To The Plagiarism Accusations She Is Facing Over ‘Truth Hurts’

In recent days, Lizzo has faced plagiarism accusations over her smash hit “Truth Hurts.” Shortly after those allegations were made public, Lizzo’s lawyer shared a statement, which concluded, “Although it has become all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that after all of her hard work, Lizzo has to respond to this specious claim.” Now Lizzo herself has spoken up about the accusation, and her statement shares a similar message to that of her lawyer.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Lizzo wrote, “The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Read Lizzo’s full response below.

“Hey y’all… as I’ve shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch. I sang that line in a demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts. The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth. I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme. The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with… not these men. Period. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my song. Xoxo.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.