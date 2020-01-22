Lizzo’s glow-up may have been a long time coming, but the “Truth Hurts” singer and rapper found inspiration in one of the most impressive co-signs a young artist can receive: That of The Purple One himself, Prince, who offered to produce an album for her after she performed for him in Minneapolis. In her new Rolling Stone cover story, Lizzo recounts working with the Midwestern pop icon, providing backup vocals on one of his albums, and the show of confidence that gave her the affirmation she needed to stick it out until her eventual big break.

After Lizzo moved to Minneapolis from Texas, she formed the group Chalice with her best friend Sophia Eris, becoming a local celebrity and singing backup on “Boytrouble” from Prince’s album Plectrumelectrum. Chalice also performed at Paisley Park, leading to Prince offering to produce Lizzo’s album before he died in 2016. Lizzo says that the offer, though unfulfilled, kept her going, as she’d felt under-appreciated as a musician and even contemplated quitting. “I used to be so upset that I never had co-signs,” she told Rolling Stone in 2018. “I was like, ‘I’m too weird for the rappers and too black for the indies.’ I was just sitting in this league of my own. To be embraced by Prince and co-signed, I am eternally grateful for that.” Now Lizzo is nominated for more Grammys than any other artist this year, giving her an opportunity to make history.

Check out Michelle Obama’s workout playlist featuring Lizzo’s “Soulmate” here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.