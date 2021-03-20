Last summer, Lizzo signed a first-look television contract with Amazon Studios to draft and produce an upcoming series. The show that resulted finds the singer on the hunt for “dynamic full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage.” While it’s unknown when the show will arrive on the platform, she recently put out a PSA that called plus-sized models and dancers to apply for possible roles in the series.

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE!” she exclaimed in an Instagram video that finds her on a boat surrounded by women. “Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!” She added, “We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. @AmazonPrimeVideo – it’s time to change the game!”

Shortly after Lizzo’s TV contract was announced, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, spoke about her excitement for their collaboration with the Grammy-winning singer. “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” she said. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.