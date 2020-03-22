Lizzo Responded To Critics Who Condemned Her For Wearing A Mask Despite The Shortage

A major concern that has been raised as a result of the coronavirus is the shortages of both medical and certain store products that have arisen as a result of both an increased need and hoarding by some who are deeply concerned with what the future holds. One of the products in short supply is medical-grade face masks, so when people saw Lizzo wearing a mask, despite not having the virus as far as we know, a few were quick to criticize the Grammy award-winning singer for her choice to wear one.

If she’s NOT infected she should NOT wear or buy face masks because it’s pointless and she’s just making them to not be able for people infected IT IS PEOPLE’S BUSINESS — Dr-Li (@SlayMeNickiMnaj) March 20, 2020

The tweet above was just one of few examples of the criticism Lizzo faced a result of her choice to wear a mask. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lizzo issued her response to critics explaining that her choice to wear a mask came as a result of her being recently coming down with strep throat.

Lizzo responds to haters who criticized her for wearing a face mask: “It’s nobody’s business but I’d prefer y’all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home.” pic.twitter.com/tjNno94izM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2020

“Got strep throat at the worst time ever,” she began the post with. Directing her attention to those who had criticized her, Lizzo continued saying, “It’s nobody’s business but I’d prefer y’all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home.” Making sure she got her message across, Lizzo delivered a request to the general public for the photo’s caption. “Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you’re bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion.”

