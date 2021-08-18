With her latest song “Rumors,” Lizzo dove head-first into her new era of music. But the single’s release didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped. A flood of hateful comments criticizing everything from her music to her body were thrown at Lizzo. So much so, that Facebook reportedly even had to step in to delete some of the unkind words. After a heart-tugging message to fans on Instagram Live, Lizzo is taking one more step in dispelling haters.

The singer sat down with Good Morning America for an interview about her “Rumors” video’s backlash. The singer said that, for the most part, she doesn’t let negative comments affect her. But at a certain point, it’s too much:

“I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive. […] Some people are like, ‘Don’t let people see you with your head down, sis.’ My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is always up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this sh*t should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

The singer continued to note that Black women’s achievements in the music industry have historically been swept under the rug. “Black women have been in this industry and innovating it for ever. It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most,” she said. “I feel like, if it weren’t for the internet, if if weren’t for social media, I could have been erased. But I chose to be undeniable, and I chose to be loud, and I chose to be great. And I’m still here. It’s difficult.”

Watch Lizzo’s full interview on Good Morning America above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.