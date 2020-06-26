Hip-hop stars Lizzo and Saweetie are at the center of a debate swirling on social media about double standards in body shaming after a video of Saweetie indulging in a gigantic, Frankenstein’s monster of a cheeseburger went viral. Saweetie constructed the burger during an Instagram Live session with fans, combining what looked like two cheeseburgers with a handful of friends and dubbing it a “McGangBang.” However, a day later, fans had Lizzo’s name trending on Twitter after pointing out the disparity in fan reactions to the two rappers’ viral videos.

Saweetie made sum wild McDonald’s concoction today 😭 pic.twitter.com/tpcJ5s03Vq — Jay Jay DJ Critical (@JJ_DjCritical) June 26, 2020

but if it was Lizzo, the whole TL would turn into doctors https://t.co/EmekuKxHi8 — (abolish) i.c.e🦋 (@ifeytweets) June 26, 2020

Fans noted how much of the reaction to Saweetie’s decidedly unhealthy snack were mostly positive, as commenters joked that the sandwich looked delicious and shared their own wild taste concoctions. However, a video of Lizzo working out a few weeks ago garnered a different reaction, with commenters deriding Lizzo’s size and weight even as she literally exercised for the health benefits. In fact, ever since she emerged into the mainstream spotlight with her hit song “Juice,” Lizzo has been subject to disingenuous concern trolling over her health — even to her face on live television.

Girl of Lizzo even walked across the street from a McDonald's we'd be hearing about health concerns for 2 weeks. https://t.co/po1OyCnfuF — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) June 26, 2020

LIZZO LITERALLY GOT FAT SHAMED WHILE EXERCISING AND YALL THINK THIS SHIT IS CUTE AND FUNNY! FUCK ALL OF YALL. https://t.co/hbMg1zTb7E — Justice J (@JusticeTierney) June 26, 2020

Lizzo is Vegan. Saweetie ate a Big Mac concoction. One was fat shamed. The other is praised for her looks. This world I live in. Whew. pic.twitter.com/bQqDFtAF00 — I am she. (@Lo_TheDon) June 26, 2020

However, other fans were quick to shut down the comparisons, telling their fellow fans that even their defenses for Lizzo could be seen as counterproductive, reductive, and unhelpful. As one put it, “Y’all act like y’all defending Lizzo by making her the poster child for fat people.” Another questioned, “Why seeing Saweetie eat bring up Lizzo in your head?”