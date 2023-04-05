What was Lizzo’s role on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 6?

The Dutchess Of Plazir-15 rules the planet by way of ancestral rights. Her leadership was granted to her through a democratic election.

Over the course of the episode, Plazir-15 is depicted as a utopia, in which citizens are free to live happy, fulfilled lives, as droids tend to the everyday functions.

We won’t drop any major spoilers for this week’s episode, however, fans of Lizzo can expect to see more of her on their screens in the near future. Amazon Studios recently revealed that it has extended its first-look deal with Lizzo. Following the announcement, Lizzo shared a casting call for the upcoming second season of her Emmy-winning reality competition, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Upon the premiere of this week’s episode, a fan demanded that Lizzo appears in more Star Wars movies and shows. She quoted the fan’s tweet with a few eye emojis, perhaps teasing some upcoming appearances.

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream on Wednesdays on Disney+

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.