Lizzo Has Been Accused Of Plagiarism Over Her Hit ‘Truth Hurts’

Before the massive success of her meme-making hit “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo says she almost quit making music because the song took so long to catch on with audiences. Now, it’s a No. 1 hit — in fact, the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rapper ever — but its success is coming with its own measure of stress. The Guardian surfaced a post on Instagram from Justin Raisen, a songwriter and producer who claims that he’s been in a dispute with Lizzo over royalties from the record since 2017.
The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard
According to Raisen, he and Lizzo previously co-wrote on another song called “Healthy,” from which he says she borrowed the now-iconic opening line “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” and melody, albeit sung in a different key. In the caption of the Instagram video, which allegedly depicts Lizzo and Raisen working on “Healthy” together in 2017, Raisen says, “We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of ‘Healthy’ (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in ‘Truth Hurts,'” and that he only 5% of the credit for the elements of “Healthy” contained in “Truth Hurts.” He also says that his goal is not to “throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure,” but that “coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this.”
Per The Guardian, Lizzo was also accused of plagiarism in 2018 by British singer Mina Lioness, who says she initially tweeted the “100% that bitch” phrase in 2017. Lizzo says that she was inspired by a meme on Instagram. The Guardian also notes that through label representatives, Lizzo declined to comment. As of press time, she has not responded via social media.
