Lizzo Fires Back At Critics Of Her Revealing Courtside Twerking At The Lakers Game

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Lizzo, whose career began in Minnesota, sat courtside and made her presence known. At one point during the game, the Lakers cheerleaders performed a dance to Lizzo’s “Juice,” at which point Lizzo turned around and started twerking, while wearing an outfit that revealed her entire backside.

Not everybody appreciated the moment. It would seem Lizzo has received some backlash, because she has taken time to respond to her haters. In an Instagram Live video, she said that criticism she receives has “no effect” on her, and she invited critics to kiss her ass:

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same. You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, surrounded by love. I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it.”

This all comes after Lizzo released Cuz I Love You, one of the year’s best pop albums.