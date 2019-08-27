Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For her 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance, Lizzo pulled out an exuberant medley of her Cuz I Love You hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” delivered in front of a giant, inflatable butt and flanked by afroed dancers. Of course, her set was aimed at praising the distinctive features she and other Black women have been both ridiculed and celebrated for — in this case, celebrated as only Lizzo can. Check out the full set above, courtesy of MTV.

“You deserve to feel good as hell,” she ministered from the stage to uproarious applause. The set concluded with an absence of choreography, just a bunch of women unabashedly enjoying themselves on stage, just like the song says. Lizzo is nominated for two VMAs tonight: Push Artist Of The Year and Best New Artist. Her competition for the latter is pretty stiff — not only is she going up against Billboard record-setter Lil Nas X but also the artist who dethroned Nas at the top of the Hot 100, Billie Eilish, as well as Rosalía, Ava Max, and H.E.R.

Even if she doesn’t win, that won’t detract from a stellar year that included the release of her major-label debut, Cuz I Love You to overwhelming fan approval, several hit records, and a role in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie, Hustlers.

