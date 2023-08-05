The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York is honoring East Coast rappers in a very special way. In conjunction of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the MTA is issuing special edition cards featuring rappers who hail from New York City — the birthplace of hip-hop.

On different versions of the Metro Cards are rappers LL Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam’Ron. The cards arrive as part of a partnership with Universal Music Group.

The LL Cool J and Pop Smoke cards are available beginning today, at stations in their respective neighborhoods. LL Cool J’s will be available to purchase at Forest Hills-71 Av and Pop’s Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy (L) & New Lots Av (3)

Cam and Rakim’s will be available for purchase later this month, throughout the entire MTA system.

“From standing on top of the Empire State Building to grabbing a slice at the corner pizza shop, NYC creates iconic moments that are recognized around the world,” said Rakim in a statement. “But it doesn’t get closer to real city life than swiping a metro card and standing clear of the closing doors. It’s an honor to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary on the streets…and now below them…of the city where hip-hop was born.”

In similar New York-related news, the Brooklyn Public Library also recently announced that it would be offering a selection of Jay-Z inspired library cards, as part of its ongoing The Book Of Hov exhibition, honoring the rapper’s inspiring career.

You can see some of the Metro Cards above.