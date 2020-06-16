As one of the pioneers of taking hip-hop from the New York underground to the American mainstream, LL Cool J is one of the handful of figures from the era still prominent enough to carry the torch for “Golden Era” of rap music. To help him do that, he has expanded his Rock The Bells brand to include a new website celebrating classic hip-hop through the voices of the artists who helped define their generation.

Linking up with other pioneers of the genre such as Big Daddy Kane, Fab 5 Freddy, Roxanne Shante, Run DMC, and Salt N Pepa, RockTheBells.com will produce content that speaks to hip-hop’s impact and influence as a driver of cultural change. Its editorial coverage will encompass artists, music, and historical moments from throughout hip-hop’s lifespan, as well as social commentary related to hip-hop’s legacy of activism. The site will also feature a store selling everything from apparel to books to sound equipment, highlighted by special collaborations with the celebrated artists of the culture’s breakout years.

In a press release, LL called Rock The Bells “the leading voice that rocks with Gen X and those with a Strictly OG mindset. Rock the Bells uplifts the people and moments at the forefront of Hip-Hop, through our best-in-class storytelling, shopping platform, and experiences. We’re putting ownership in the hands of the Black community and the pioneers that started the culture.”

Visit RockTheBells.com for more info.