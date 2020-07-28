Logic Goes For A Stroll In His Reflective ‘Aquarius III’ Video

Logic is making sure his rap career ends on a high note with No Pressure, but he’s also taking some time to reflect on the last eight years that turned him into a star. In his new video for “Aquarius III,” the latest single from his final album, he takes a leisurely stroll through his suburban neighborhood and reels off nostalgic but defiant bars deflecting the criticism that has come his way through the years.

Of course, plenty of those critics have changed their tune in light of Logic’s curtain call. One of his staunchest detractors, Joe Budden, issued an apology on his podcast, expressing regret over taunting Logic about his retirement. While it sounds like Joe stands by his assessment of Logic as one of the worst rappers ever, he acknowledged that Logic should be allowed to retire with the same relative dignity that led to Joe becoming a popular podcaster.

Logic certainly won’t be following in those footsteps. While podcasting has remained a popular choice even for older rappers who’ve become less active, Logic’s next unconventional career move will see him playing video games for (a lot of) money, thanks to a seven-figure deal with Twitch.

Watch Logic’s “Aquarius III” video above.

No Pressure is out now via Def Jam Recordings and Visionary Music Group. Get it here.