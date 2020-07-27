Logic Revels In The Joy Of Fatherhood In His Tender ‘DadBod’ Video

Logic has billed his latest album as his last and now, he’s giving fans a glimpse into the reason he’s kissing the rap game goodbye. In his new “DadBod” video, home movies provide the bulk of the footage as he reflects on the joy of fatherhood, playing with his son and showing off the new domestic lifestyle he’s settled into with his wife Brittney and their new baby.

Things are looking up for Logic as he kicks off the next chapter of his life outside the public eye. Ahead of the release of his final album, No Pressure, he revealed that he had joined an exclusive deal with streaming platform Twitch for “seven figures.” Under the terms of the contract, he will stream for a set number of hours a day, giving him plenty of time to be a stay-at-home dad.

His swan song is also garnering a favorable reception on social media as fans and peers say farewell to Logic after his near-decade in the spotlight. One of those fans is NBA superstar LeBron James, who noted on Instagram that he “left in great fashion” with No Pressure.

Watch Logic’s ‘Dad Bod’ video above.

