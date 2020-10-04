Logic‘s hip-hop retirement began on July 24 following the release of his final album, No Pressure. That concluded a ten-year streak of consecutive projects that took Logic from an underground Maryland rapper to one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names in the industry. Unfortunately, Logic hasn’t had the most undisrupted retirement so far as it initially began with a rift with Joe Budden and now the rapper seems to have a new problem on his hands, one that pertains to his label, Def Jam.

Taking to Instagram to voice his complaints against Def Jam, Logic voiced his complaints after multiple contributors from his No Pressure album contacted him about receiving no payment for their work on the label. In one post, Logic shared text messages between himself and collaborator Kevin Randolph who says he hasn’t “seen a penny” from the work they collaborated on. In the caption of the post, Logic says, “@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point! I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album.”

In the same post, Logic revealed that other contributors to No Pressure have not been paid as well, including his longtime producer 6ix, Lil Keke, and DJ Rhetorik. “My boy 6ix ain’t been paid all his money!” he said. “Like who produced the intro hasn’t been paid all his money! Kevin Randolph who the RattPack know as the voice of Kai who I’ve worked with for years hasn’t been paid his money!!!!!! Lil keke hasn’t been paid his money! AND MY DJ RHETORIK, AFTER I HIT YOU UP 2 MONTHS AGO TO PAY THIS MAN HE STILL HASN’T GOTTEN HIS MONEY.”

Further down the lengthy caption, Logic reveals Def Jam has not paid him in the eight years he’s been signed to them. “I mean to this day besides an advance I have never seen a single cent in the 8 years I’ve been signed to this label,” he said. “But I don’t care about that money. I just Want my homies paid. What’s going on here?!?!” Frustrated by the matter at hand, Logic concluded his post by considering the option of ending his retirement to release another album to fulfill his contract with Def Jam.

“Y’all make me want to un retire and drop the last album I have under my contract just so I don’t have to deal with y’all no more man god damn!,” Logic said at the end of his post.