Logic Teases A New Release For This Week With A Michael Jordan Parody

Around this time last year, Logic announced his retirement from music, but that hasn’t actually stopped him from releasing new music. He’s released a handful of songs since then, both under his own name (like the recent “Over You“) and with Madlib as MadGic (like “Mars Only Pt. 3“). So, it would seem that Logic isn’t quite feeling retirement, a suspicion he backed up last night by teasing something new coming Friday.

He made the announcement by parodying the famous fax Michael Jordan’s team sent to announce the basketball legend was coming out of retirement. Logic’s post reads, “The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back.'”

This mirrors the original Jordan fax, which read, “The following statement was released today by Michael Jordan, through his personal attorney and business manager David B. Falk, Chairman of Falk Associates Enterprises, Inc. (‘FAME’) located in Washington, D.C., in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back.'”

This tweet will look familiar to hip-hop fans who have been keeping up with music news lately: A month ago, Migos did basically the exact same thing as Logic to announce the release date of Culture III.