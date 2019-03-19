Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As you can probably tell from the video above — or just, like, checking a calendar — summer is coming and with it, the return of one of the biggest music festivals in the US, Lollapalooza. The festival announced a huge chunk of its lineup via an original reveal video, live chatting with fans on Youtube during a 14-minute stream involving puppies, trivia, and elevator muzak that was both charming and a little too easy. I know Lil Wayne when I see him, guys.

Among the acts announced to perform this summer are Calpurnia, Gunna, J Balvin, Janelle Monae, Lil Baby, Lil Skies, Lil Wayne, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Madeon, Tame Impala, Tenacious D, and Yaeji. Other performers will be announced at a later date, but are rumored to include big names like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino (who should really be going by Donald Glover by now, as he promised/threatened last year), and Foo Fighters.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Foo Fighters, and Tame Impala are rumored to headline #Lollapalooza 2019 at Grant Park in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/2ZY8qFwUlb — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) March 19, 2019

Lollapalooza is set for August 1-4, at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets are on sale now at Lollapalooza.com, where you can apparently also pick up some T-shirts and apparel featuring the adorable pups from the reveal video. The video and merch were produced in partnership with PAWS, a non-profit committed to advocating for No Kill shelters nationwide, so yes, grab a shirt. Do it for the puppies.