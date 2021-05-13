Variety reports that Chicago’s Lollapalooza has been cleared to continue with a four-day event in its usual venue (Grant Park) at full capacity — or else, near to it. The festival’s organizers, C3 Presents, are expected to make an official announcement sometime next week, along with headliners. While C3 declined to comment, Variety notes the organizers expressed optimism about the festival’s return in 2021 to the Chicago Tribune, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city would loosen its pandemic safety restrictions.

The Windy City Smokeout on July 8-11 is expected to be the first street festival, requiring full vaccination for all vendors, performers, and staff, while attendees will need to present proof of a negative COVID test within three days from attendance. Meanwhile, Rolling Loud is scheduled to return to Miami on July 23-25 at the 65,000-capacity Hard Rock Stadium with ASAP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott headlining, while New York’s Governor’s Ball returns in September, including many of the same artists, as well as more pop-oriented acts like Billie Eilish. If trends in festival booking hold to what they’ve resembled in the past, you can rest assured that many of the same names will appear on Lollapalooza’s announcement next week. Fingers crossed!