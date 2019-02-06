The Lonely Island Join Beck And Robyn To Pay Homage To Film Credits With The New ‘Lego Movie 2’ Song, ‘Super Cool’

Movies like the ones in the Marvel franchise have made people stay in the theater once the credits start rolling, in hopes that they’ll see a bonus scene once the list of names has finished scrolling up the screen. Now, Beck, Robyn, and The Lonely Island are putting their own spin on movie credits: Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer’s contribution to new The Lego Movie 2 song “Super Cool,” which plays during the movie’s end credits, is all about how awesome those credits are.

The highlight is The Lonely Island’s first hilarious verse, which is so delightful that it’s worth quoting in its entirety:

“It’s the credits, yeah that’s the best part
When the movie ends and the reading starts
You can keep your adventure and all that action
‘Cause the credits of the film are the main attraction
And don’t even think about trying to leave
Or you might miss a name, like Pam or Steve
Both incredible names so let’s stay in our seats
And read incredible lists of their incredible feats.”

The rest of the song is pretty good, too, which is fair to expect when you have Beck, Robyn, and The Lonely Island all on the same track. It’s a synthy, funky, disco-influenced song that’s about as fun as a song for The Lego Movie 2 should be. Also, it’s perhaps 2019’s best song about film credits so far.

Listen to “Super Cool” above.

