Since the release of her critically acclaimed second album, Melodrama, Lorde has been almost completely off her social media accounts (jealous), but last night sent out a sweet email to her fanbase that gave some updates on what she’s been up to. Namely, she mourns and celebrates the end of tour, which by hear assistant Eyeris’ count includes over one hundred performances.

Additionally, she gives an update on the songs that have been coming out in bits and pieces since she’s been home, mostly born out of the piano in her house. She muses that her next album will probably be simple and piano-based — but with her, who knows if that will hold throughout the next couple of years as she writes. Check out the full email, transcribed below.

New email from Lorde about the end of the Melodrama and how she is gonna start learning to play the piano! Accompanied by some photos from Latin America… pic.twitter.com/TnHxIdRRAU

Hello my dear email friends,

As you know, I don’t really have social media anymore, but I wanted to share some pictures and thoughts from the end of the tour with you.

Eyeris counted up 116 performances this your. That includes shows, festivals, radio thingies, TV performances… holy shit I have no idea how we did all those bloody performances! And now it’s the end, and I’m caught in an overwhelming mix of relief, gratitude, mourning, elation, and exhaustion. As I sit at home at my kitchen table with the dog under my feet and the doors wide open, I’m thankful to be back where I feel most like myself, but also a little spooked to think it will be a while before we see each other again, formally, I had gotten used to meeting you all over the world, all those countries, faces, voices. Every show was different in its beauty, every jet-lagged night as freshly excruciating as the first time … Tour is no joke, it takes so much from you, but it is the absolute brightest time. I’ve never felt richer than in those moments with you, all of us heaving to Green Light, or singing Writer together, or Supercut. The way you took this record and made it yours will be a highlight of my life forever.

So really, this little note is just to say thankyou. Thankyou for continuing to change my life, year after year; for living inside the work that I make; for always being ready for what’s round the corner.

I haven’t started properly on the next record yet, and I’m not sure how long it’ll be. But I’ve been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out. I think this next one will probably be born around the piano in my house, me and my friends, keeping it simple. But we’ll see.

I love you so much. Thankyou, thankyou, thankyou. I’ll try to drop in from time to time here with a photo or something, let you know that I’m okay. But know that for now I’m happy here at home, living quietly and simply, eating toast, going for walks, swimming. And you’ll hear all about it soon enough.

OH and also, I’m going to try to make a couple of t-shirts or sweaters, to celebrate the end. You know how useless I am, but keep your eyes peeled for those.

Ok. That’s all for now. I really love you.

E xxxxx