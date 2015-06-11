Loren Kramar, The Unknown Artist Apple Featured, Released His First Single… On iTunes, Naturally

#iTunes #Apple #New Music
06.11.15 3 years ago

We knew Loren Kramar, a previously unknown artist, would be everywhere after he was spotlighted during the Apple Music announcement earlier this week. While we still don’t know much about Kramar, his first single, “My Life,” which was featured during the Apple keynote, is now available for purchase on iTunes.

As for the song itself, Kramar would sound right at home opening up for an artist like The Weeknd, who performed his own new single, “I Can’t Feel My Face,” to close out the WWDC 2015 keynote.

In “My Life,” Kramar sings about “dreams you know never died.” After this week, he’s well on his way to achieving his.

(Via Loren Kramar Twitter)

