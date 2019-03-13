Getty Image

For the past couple years now, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has hosted the Loveloud Festival (officially titled “Loveloud Festival Powered By AT&T”), which aims to “progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.” It’s a fun event for a good cause, and now it’s been announced that the fest has secured a major headliner for its 2019 edition: Kesha.

Kesha said of her headlining slot:

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be headlining Loveloud this year. I stand with my talented friend Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons in this fight for equality. We need to make sure that all LGBTQ+ people feel accepted and supported and that families have the support that they need. It’s important to try to keep families together and having positive open minded conversations and, for me, to be a part of something that can continue building the bridge to create a safe space for everyone sounds like a beautiful opportunity. A place that supports all people and all love. This festival has done so many wonderful things to help the LGBTQ+ community over the past few years, is a wonderful loving fun safe space, so I hope to see you all come out for Loveloud this summer!”

The full lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, but other announced performers include Reynolds, Martin Garrix, Tegan & Sara, Daya, Grouplove, K. Flay, PVRIS, and Laura Jane Grace. The festival will take place at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah on June 29.

Meanwhile, Reynolds said of the fest, “Loveloud is back again this year and stronger than ever. We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQ youth through music and spoken word. My hope is that they feel loved, accepted and perfect just the way they are. I invite all the political and religious leaders of Utah to join us as we show our LGBTQ youth that they are not just loved, but truly accepted and appreciated.”

Proceeds from the fest will benefit The Trevor Project, GLAAD, The Human Rights Campaign, Tegan And Sara Foundation, and Encircle. Tickets for the event will be on sale here beginning on March 15.