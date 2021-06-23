Over the past year, we’ve all had a lot of time to sit at home and discover ourselves, but one person had time to discover new things about his home. Ludacris, who will make his latest appearance as hacker Tej Parker in F9 this Friday, told Ellen DeGeneres that during quarantine, he found out that his home had more amenities than he’d ever thought, including a tennis court and saunas — something he didn’t realize until he was forced, like the rest of us, to work from home for a while. Apparently, the ‘Scatter Brain’ rapper has never properly perused his 22-acre property as a result of his busy lifestyle.

“This is probably the best property to quarantine at, besides your house, of course,” he told DeGeneres. “I have like 22 acres of land. You know, I’m so used to traveling and never being here, so I’m finally able to enjoy the fruits of my labor. I’m finding things in my home and on my property that I never even knew were there. I actually have a tennis court, if you could believe it or not. I didn’t even know that this was on the property. Treehouses, saunas that I’m finding, that’s how much I was gone.

However, he continued, he enjoyed the process because “I’m able to finally relax and enjoy this property that I’ve spent so much money on.”

Like the rest of us, though, he did have some time to work on self-improvement, as well — and even turned it into Content. He secured a television special about learning to cook and posted a video of himself flying a plane which went viral on social media. Looks like Tej is picking up some new skills for his next outing, in which, yes, the Fast And Furious franchise finally goes to space. He also got back to his day job, dropping off verses on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” remix and on Conway The Machine’s “Scatter Brain” with JID.

Watch Luda’s interview with Ellen above.