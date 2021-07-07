The Fast & Furious franchise has gone to some pretty fantastic lengths to set itself apart from the pack over the years, but one fan idea that has been floating around the internet since the release of F9 is beyond the pale, according to the films’ star Ludacris. Known in the series for playing hacker Tej Parker, Luda has been with the series since the relatively more grounded 2 Fast 2 Furious and has watched it grown to its present proportions from within, so he’s about as close to being an authority as it gets.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Luda told guest host Wanda Sykes that a possible crossover with the Jurassic World franchise is “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life.” Although he admitted that his own series has gotten close to flying off the rails in the past, he just can’t see how they’d make such a mashup work. “I’m just going to be honest with you,” he promised. “They surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves. But nowhere in my right mind do I see Jurassic World and Fast & Furious coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure.”

Certainly, if such a thing were to be in the works, Luda would be the one to confirm (or outright spoil) it. When asked about previous fan theories that the Fast series would go to space, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

Watch Ludacris’ interview with Wanda Sykes above.