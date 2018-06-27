Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes the most interesting musical combinations come when you pair two artists with very different, almost antithetical backgrounds. That certainly seems to the case for country music star Luke Combs and new-era soul singer Leon Bridges anyway. Recently, the pair had the chance to link up onstage together in downtown Nashville, shutting down the popular Broadway street thoroughfare, to film an appearance on CMT’s Crossroads series.

As you can tell from their duet on Bridges’ song “Beyond” in the video above, the chemistry between the two singers is palpable. Both men bring a certain measure of sweet tenderness to the ballad that is pretty damn amazing and certainly unexpected.

Wanna know why I wear a @Columbia1938 PFG shirt on stage every night? Check out the video below to find out! And tune-in to @CMT this Thursday, June 28 at 10/9c for the premiere of my #CMTcrossroads with @leonbridges! pic.twitter.com/8XB1Oq0cTd — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 26, 2018

2018 has already been a pretty great year for Bridges. Just last month in May he finally released his heavily anticipated second album Good Thing to wide, critical acclaim and earlier in the year linked up with no less than blues rock virtuoso Gary Clark Jr. and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s bandleader Jon Baptiste for a truly arresting cover of the iconic Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young anthem “Ohio.”

You can watch Luke Combs and Leon Bridges full performance on the upcoming episode of Crossroads on CMT this Thursday, June 28. In the meantime, catch their soulful rendition of “Beyond” in the video above.