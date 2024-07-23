Despite fans trying to pull him into the feud, Lupe Fiasco claims he hasn’t even heard either of Drake or Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks. While many hip-hop fans were mesmerized by tracks like “Family Matters“, “Not Like Us“, “Meet The Grahams” and “6:16 In LA,” Lupe told fans during a chat on Twitter Spaces (never calling it “X”) that he tuned out after Rick Ross dropped “Champagne Moments.” You can listen to the Space below.

Lupe also dismissed long-running speculation that he dislikes Kendrick Lamar. “I genuinely don’t have any issues, I really don’t,” he said. “I do not have a problem. No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother in arms, Kendrick Lamar.”

Just now on Spaces @JoeBudden and @LupeFiasco talked about Drake and Kendrick. Lupe says he loves Kendrick and Joe says he loves Drake. Both ask for the narratives to end. pic.twitter.com/TYXr1y8qkd — JBTV Community (@JBTVCommunity) July 23, 2024

Perhaps Lupe was just too busy finalizing preparations for his new album, Samurai, and his upcoming Samurai tour, which starts in October. Or maybe he just tired of the conflict, as he pointed out during a separate Spaces chat that it undermined hip-hop as a whole to fight about who deserves to be “in” or “out.” “I don’t think we should be choosing who comes in and out and making decisions on that sh*t anyway… I think it is going to do more harm than good,” he said. “I think you are going to miss out on a lot of beautiful things because of it. I think you are going to ostracize people and like I said, there are going to be a group of motherf*ckers that you think you actually control and sh*t and its dudes doing 50 city tours who you ain’t never heard of. ‘Cause they like, ‘F*ck that dude. I’m finna do this because I love it.’ But now, they are the ‘out group,’ but they are selling more records than you and selling more tour dates than you. But you are the spokesperson for hip-hop? That don’t make no sense.”