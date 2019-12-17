Deadline reports that Blue Slide Park, a script based on an upcoming biography of the late Mac Miller, has become one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities. The Black List, an annual list of the most in-demand unproduced scripts in moviedom, was released on Monday and included the proposed Mac Miller biopic, which received six votes from Hollywood executives.

The script, written by Kyle Anderson and Michael Vlamis, is described as Mac’s “story of music, love, success, family, and addiction.” It’s based on an untitled manuscript written by Paul Cantor for Abrams Press, which is being produced without Mac’s family’s involvement. In fact, Mac’s mother, Karen Myers, released a statement on Instagram pleading with Mac’s collaborators and friends not to cooperate with the book, which she says in unauthorized and unapproved by Mac’s family and Estate.

Recently, a documentary film about Mac was likewise 86ed by Ms. Myers, who requested director CJ Wallis to halt production. Wallis complied, revealing that he never got past the planning stages. It’s likely that the family doesn’t want to go ahead with any biographies — written or filmed — until more time has passed and things like the ongoing trial of the men accused of selling Mac the drugs that may have caused his fatal overdose have settled. Mac also left behind significant assets that need to be dealt with and will apparently be divided among family and friends.

Mac appears on the recently released debut album from The Free Nationals, turning in a verse that he later wanted to change after breaking up with Ariana Grande.

