More than three years after Mac Miller’s tragic death, all three of his accused drug dealers have reached plea agreements for fentanyl distribution in connection to the rapper’s death. The last of the trio, Ryan Reavis, who is a 38-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona, agreed to plead guilty to the charge, according to Rolling Stone, who cited an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California. Reavis was accused of giving counterfeit pills to a drug dealer who then sold them to Miller. According to the court records, the pills were given to Miller just two days before he passed away on September 7, 2018.

Reavis’ plea comes just weeks after the two other accused drug dealers in the case — Stephen Andrew Walter and Cameron James Pettit — pled guilty to the fentanyl distribution charge in the case. Walter “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the pills to Pettit, who delivered them to Miller. “Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance,” the United States Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday. “In fact, the pills contained fentanyl.”

The United States Attorney’s Office says Petit’s case is still pending despite it being previously reported that he reached a plea agreement. In the coming weeks, Reavis and Walter are expected the officially plead guilty before a judge in Los Angeles.

