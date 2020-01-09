Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, is coming out in a little over a week, so it’s the perfect time for a little more “Good News” — which is the title of the project’s first official single. The song and its psychedelic music video arrived today, to whet fans’ appetites for what may very well be the final Mac Miller project.

Directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford and produced by language.la, the video for “Good News” incorporates archival footage of Mac at work with motion collage, traveling through trippy dioramas and sunny video game landscapes to the mellow sounds of Mac’s latest track, which was inspired by classic ’70s rock such as T-Rex and Plastic Ono Band-era John Lennon.

Circles is intended as a companion piece to Mac’s 2018 album Swimming, which was the final album he finished before his death later that year. While Circles was unfinished at the time of his death, an announcement made by his family revealed that producer Jon Brion helped polish the rough drafts and prepare the project for release.

Circles is due January 17 on Warner Records. According to a press release, there will be three pop-up exhibitions in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh for fans to celebrate Mac’s life and legacy with multimedia fan art, listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, and exclusive merchandise. Entry will be free and proceeds from the merch sales will benefit The Mac Miller Fund. See below for more information. Pre-order Circles here.

Los Angeles, CA

700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

New York, NY

91 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

Pittsburgh, PA

424 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Gallery)

900 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Listening Room)

