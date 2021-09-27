Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly performed at Louder Than Life, and the predominant takeaway from his set was that there was a plethora of boos and Kelly getting flipped off by attendees. Now, though, Kelly has shared his response to that, indicating that the narrative around his show isn’t accurate.

One festivalgoer shared a video from Kelly’s performance and wrote, “here is the crowd singing along with no boos for @machinegunkelly . Im a far bigger Slipknot fan than MGK fan but come on with the relentlessly bood headline.” Kelly shared the tweet and added his two cents, writing that he thinks the media made a mountain out of the molehill that was just a few attendees who weren’t feeling Kelly’s performance: “i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.”

i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones. https://t.co/hcjJ3LCfKU — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 26, 2021

This all comes after he and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor found themselves in some beef. The two parties traded shots back in forth before Kelly claimed Taylor was upset over being cut from an MGK song. However, Taylor insisted (with proof) that it was actually him who rejected Kelly.