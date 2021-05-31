It was around this time last year that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox publicly declared that they were dating. Since then, the twists and turns of their relationship have formed quite the story, with the occasional headlines showing observers that their romance isn’t like most others.

Now, the story continues: Over the weekend, Fox joined Kelly on stage at a concert. Kelly was performing at a Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana on Friday. As E! notes, the crowd chanted for Fox, and eventually, she took the stage. Standing with Kelly, the musician puffed on “what appeared to be a cigarette,” then he passed it to Fox, who also took a puff. Then, Kelly performed “I Think I’m Okay,” with Fox hanging out towards the back of the stage during the song. Later, the pair was apparently seen cuddling backstage.

Before this, the couple’s most recent public appearance of note came at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards a week ago. For the occasion, Kelly decided to paint his tongue black, and ahead of the ceremony, he showed off his oral modification by engaging in some PDA with Fox on the red carpet. Kelly also left the show with two awards: Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album (for Tickets To My Downfall).