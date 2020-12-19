Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly have spent the last two years in a classic beef, and they haven’t exactly buried the hatchet. The latest jab comes from the Detroit legend, who fired off a pair of subliminal attacks on his new album Music To Be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition). The first can be heard on “Gnat,” inw hich Eminem raps, “They come at me with machine guns / Like trying to fight off a gnat.” The second one is on “Zeus,” with Eminem rapping, “Fair weather, wishy-washy / She thinks Machine washed me / Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me.”

those subliminals 🤣🚮 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly caught wind of the disses, and it’s safe to say he was far from impressed. In a tweet, he wrote, simply, “those subliminals,” followed by laughing and trash can emojis. Whether we receive a fuller response from MGK remains to be seen, but surely he’s aware of the consequences of engaging in another public battle with Eminem. He recently revealed that their beef hurt sales for his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo.

“It was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef [with Eminem]. So no one wanted to give it the time of day,” he said. “What I did in the beef was exactly what it should be, but that project wasn’t welcomed.”

You can hear “Zeus” and “Gnat” in the videos above.

Music To Be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition) is out now Shady/Interscope. Get it here.